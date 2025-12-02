Apologetic OBR 'deeply regrets' early release of Budget document

OBR apologises to parliament

Linus Uhlig
clock • 3 min read

Senior members of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) have apologised to Parliament for the early release of its Economic and Fiscal Outlook last week (26 November), an event that led to the resignation of the watchdog’s chair, Richard Hughes.

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

