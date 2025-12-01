Starmer: 'There was no misleading' the public pre-Budget

Following calls for Reeves to resign

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has publicly backed Chancellor Rachel Reeves today (1 December), despite increasing pressure on her to resign amid claims that she misled the public in the build-up to the Autumn Budget.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Rathbones launches high conviction Asia ex-Japan fund

Capital markets roundup: November 2025

More on Economics

Starmer: 'There was no misleading' the public pre-Budget
Economics

Starmer: 'There was no misleading' the public pre-Budget

Following calls for Reeves to resign

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 01 December 2025 • 2 min read
Partner Insight: UK Budget - The storm clouds have lifted
Economics

Partner Insight: UK Budget - The storm clouds have lifted

George Godber and Georgina Hamilton, Managers of the Polar Capital UK Value Opportunities Fund
clock 01 December 2025 • 2 min read
Budget 25: Key takeaways from Autumn Budget 2025
Economics

Budget 25: Key takeaways from Autumn Budget 2025

Eight key takeaways

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 26 November 2025 • 4 min read
Trustpilot