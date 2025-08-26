Maven Renovar VCT to pursue 'AIM Plus' strategy once again at 2026 AGM

Interview with chair Fiona Wollocombe

clock • 10 min read

The board of Maven Renovar VCT is planning to table the idea of adopting an ‘AIM Plus’ strategy for a second time at the trust’s annual general meeting next year, despite its initial attempt sparking a major revolt and pushback from shareholders, Investment Week has learned.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on VCTs/EIS

Record Maven Renovar VCT shareholder turnout denies requisitioners' requests
VCTs/EIS

Record Maven Renovar VCT shareholder turnout denies requisitioners' requests

Margin of 8.6 million shares

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 13 August 2025 • 3 min read
VCTA's Chris Lewis: Time for targeted reform of VCTs
VCTs/EIS

VCTA's Chris Lewis: Time for targeted reform of VCTs

'Smart and simple policy win'

Chris Lewis
clock 08 August 2025 • 3 min read
Independent proxy adviser ISS urges Maven Renovar VCT shareholders to back current board
VCTs/EIS

Independent proxy adviser ISS urges Maven Renovar VCT shareholders to back current board

Boost for the board

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 01 August 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot