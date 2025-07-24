Rathbones unveils 'true active' MPS range following IW&I integration

More launches in the pipeline

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Rathbones is set to launch a ‘true active’ model portfolio service (MPS) range in the first of a series of new or enhanced offerings scheduled for this year, following its integration with Investec Wealth & Investment (IW&I).

The suite consists of seven portfolios which will become available on 14 adviser platforms in the autumn, with ongoing charges will be capped at 0.5% and no discretionary fund manager fee. In ascending order of risk target, the seven portfolios within the MPS are: Conservative; Cautious; Cautious+; Balanced; Balanced+; Growth; and Growth+. FIF25: SDR plans for MPS should be 'natural progression' for FCA David Coombs, head of multi-asset investments at Rathbones Asset Management, will manage the underlying funds alongside fellow fund manager Will Mcintosh-Whyte.  Coombs said: "We...

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

