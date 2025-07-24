Rathbones unveils 'true active' MPS range following IW&I integration

The suite consists of seven portfolios which will become available on 14 adviser platforms in the autumn, with ongoing charges will be capped at 0.5% and no discretionary fund manager fee. In ascending order of risk target, the seven portfolios within the MPS are: Conservative; Cautious; Cautious+; Balanced; Balanced+; Growth; and Growth+. FIF25: SDR plans for MPS should be 'natural progression' for FCA David Coombs, head of multi-asset investments at Rathbones Asset Management, will manage the underlying funds alongside fellow fund manager Will Mcintosh-Whyte. Coombs said: "We...