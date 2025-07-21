Hargreaves Lansdown drops abrdn Global Smaller Companies from Wealth Shortlist

After changes to fund’s team

Sorin Dojan
clock • 2 min read

Hargreaves Lansdown has removed the abrdn Global Smaller Companies fund from its Wealth Shortlist.

In an update on Friday (18 July), HL said it decided to drop the Aberdeen fund after investment analysts Domantas Butvilas and Angus Johnson, as well as investment director Anjli Shah, left the company. "All three worked closely with lead manager Kirsty Desson, particularly in the analysis of small and medium-sized US companies," said HL investment analyst Aidan Moyle. JP Morgan Global Bond Opportunities fund added to HL Wealth Shortlist He added that Shah has provided support and analysis on US companies for nine years, making her departure "a significant loss of experience a...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

UK government borrowing soars to second-highest level on record

Calastone to be acquired by SS&C Technologies for around £766m

More on Funds

Hargreaves Lansdown drops abrdn Global Smaller Companies from Wealth Shortlist
Funds

Hargreaves Lansdown drops abrdn Global Smaller Companies from Wealth Shortlist

After changes to fund’s team

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 21 July 2025 • 2 min read
Evelyn Partners cuts US equity exposure for sustainable MPS range
Funds

Evelyn Partners cuts US equity exposure for sustainable MPS range

In favour of global equities

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 17 July 2025 • 1 min read
EMEA equity fund inflows hit two-year high as Iran-Israel ceasefire holds
Funds

EMEA equity fund inflows hit two-year high as Iran-Israel ceasefire holds

UK outflows continue

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 14 July 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot