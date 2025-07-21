Hargreaves Lansdown drops abrdn Global Smaller Companies from Wealth Shortlist

Hargreaves Lansdown has removed the abrdn Global Smaller Companies fund from its Wealth Shortlist.
In an update on Friday (18 July), HL said it decided to drop the Aberdeen fund after investment analysts Domantas Butvilas and Angus Johnson, as well as investment director Anjli Shah, left the company. "All three worked closely with lead manager Kirsty Desson, particularly in the analysis of small and medium-sized US companies," said HL investment analyst Aidan Moyle. JP Morgan Global Bond Opportunities fund added to HL Wealth Shortlist He added that Shah has provided support and analysis on US companies for nine years, making her departure "a significant loss of experience a...
