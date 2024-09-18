7IM partners with Brooks Macdonald to offer MPS ranges

7IM and Brooks Macdonald have partnered to offer BM’s managed portfolio service (MPS) ranges through the 7IM retirement income solution (RIS) on its platform.
The BM active range is constructed using actively managed funds, while its passive range is constructed using passive, index-tracking funds. The partnership sees 7IM offering the cautious, moderately cautious, and balanced risk profiles across both ranges. RIS is 7IM's bespoke solution for financial advisers, designed to give clients confidence in their retirement plans by controlling income and mitigating the pitfalls associated with drawdown. Technology heavyweight joins 7IM board amid platform push 7IM said the addition of the two BM MPS ranges follows planner demand and prov...
