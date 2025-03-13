Reeves not expected to make changes to Cash ISAs in Spring Forecast – reports

Changes could come in Autumn Budget

Isabel Baxter
clock • 1 min read

Any changes to Cash ISAs are now not expected to be included in the upcoming Spring Forecast, according to reports.

It was previously reported that Chancellor Rachel Reeves was considering slashing the tax-free limit for Cash ISAs from £20,000 to £4,000 a year in a push to get more people to invest their savings. However, reports have now suggested that any Cash ISA changes would be announced on 26 March and instead could come in the Autumn Budget. It has also been reported that the Labour government is still considering the possibility of cutting the maximum amount people can put into Cash ISAs. Investors caution Reeves' ISA reforms 'would need to strike a careful balance' to solve UK investmen...

