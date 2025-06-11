Reeves to pledge billions to 'invest in Britain's renewal' in Spending Review

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves will set out plans today (11 June) to invest in the UK’s security, health and economy as part of the government's Spending Review.
Speaking in the House of Commons later today, the chancellor will say: "This government is renewing Britain. But I know too many people in too many parts of the country are yet to feel it. "This government's task – my task – and the purpose of this Spending Review – is to change that. To ensure that renewal is felt in people's everyday lives, their jobs, their communities." OECD tells Reeves that efforts to cement her 'thin' fiscal buffers should be 'stepped up' The Spending Review will include billions of pounds worth of capital investment to boost business in the UK and create ad...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes