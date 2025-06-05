Cobalt Holdings pulls out of $230m London IPO

Cobalt Holdings, a Glencore-backed company dedicated to the purchase and holding of physical cobalt, has ditched its plans for a London listing in another blow to the UK’s capital markets.
The company confirmed in a brief London Stock Exchange notice on Wednesday (4 June), that it "will not proceed with its proposed initial public offering" (IPO). Cobalt Holdings' proposed $230m IPO would have been one of the largest fundraises in a year, with Glencore and Anchorage having already agreed to back the float with a $24.3m and $23m investment, respectively. Over £12bn set to leave London's AIM in 2025 Cobalt metal is predominantly produced as a by-product of mining copper and nickel and is an essential component in energy storage and rechargeable batteries for electric ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes