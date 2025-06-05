Cobalt Holdings pulls out of $230m London IPO

The company confirmed in a brief London Stock Exchange notice on Wednesday (4 June), that it "will not proceed with its proposed initial public offering" (IPO). Cobalt Holdings' proposed $230m IPO would have been one of the largest fundraises in a year, with Glencore and Anchorage having already agreed to back the float with a $24.3m and $23m investment, respectively. Over £12bn set to leave London's AIM in 2025 Cobalt metal is predominantly produced as a by-product of mining copper and nickel and is an essential component in energy storage and rechargeable batteries for electric ...