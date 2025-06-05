Shadow Chancellor Mel Stride to apologise for Liz Truss Mini Budget – reports

Shadow Chancellor Mel Stride is expected to publicly apologise for the mistakes and “chaos” wrecked by former prime minister Liz Truss’ Mini Budget.
Initially reported in the FT, Stride, who was appointed work and pensions secretary under Truss, will say in a speech today (5 June) that the Budget "put at risk the very stability which Conservatives had always said must be carefully protected". FIF25: House of Lords member calls for greater international economic cooperation Truss' maiden economic plan plunged the UK markets into some of the deepest bouts of volatility in years and sunk sterling to record lows versus the US dollar in 2022. UK gilt yields reached record highs in the weeks after the event and the Bank of England wa...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes