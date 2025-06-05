Shadow Chancellor Mel Stride to apologise for Liz Truss Mini Budget – reports

Initially reported in the FT, Stride, who was appointed work and pensions secretary under Truss, will say in a speech today (5 June) that the Budget "put at risk the very stability which Conservatives had always said must be carefully protected". FIF25: House of Lords member calls for greater international economic cooperation Truss' maiden economic plan plunged the UK markets into some of the deepest bouts of volatility in years and sunk sterling to record lows versus the US dollar in 2022. UK gilt yields reached record highs in the weeks after the event and the Bank of England wa...