Most investors say managers behind active ETFs 'mislead' the market

Around 88% of investors have said managers operating active ETFs are “misleading the market”, according to research from Carne Group
The research, which surveyed 200 investors, stated that investors looking for "extreme outperformance" should reconsider their expectations. Active ETF inflows break multiple records in April as sector hits $1.3trn threshold Yvonne Connolly, managing director, country head, Ireland, Carne Group, said: "We share concerns about the risk of ‘shy active' ETFs which can be problematic for investors because they often operate under the guise of active management while closely hugging a benchmark index." Fund managers need to be "sure they are transparent" about what they offer, the manag...
