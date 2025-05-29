Home REIT expects full sale of assets to be completed in Q3 2025

In a stock exchange notice today (29 May), the board said the marketing campaign led by JLL, TT&G and Allsop has led to "a significant number" of parties showing interest in the vehicle's property portfolio, with non-binding offers made in February. Following the complete sale of its assets, Home REIT aims to return the money to its shareholders, but warned that the company's ability to "make distributions to shareholders may be constrained" due to ongoing litigation. Home REIT auditor BDO officially under investigation for 2021 assessment of ill-famed trust In 2023, legal fir...