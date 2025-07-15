Bank of England puts forward measures to bolster growth for mid-sized banks and building societies

The Bank of England has announced a range of measures aimed at maintaining stability in the financial sector, while also offering growth opportunities for mid-sized banks and building societies.
Today (15 July), the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) introduced plans to make it easier for mid-sized banks to compete in the mortgage market. As part of the process, the regulator will issue a discussion paper in mid-summer "with options to help mid-sized banks to grow by adjusting some barriers to gaining permissions to build Internal Ratings Based Models for residential mortgages". FCA reforms rules around mini-bonds offering to retail investors This comes after today, the PRA published a consultation on changes to its Basel 3.1 market risk rules. The resulting proposal...
