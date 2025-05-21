AVI slams Daniel Loeb's Third Point Investors for proposed reinsurance pivot

Investment management company Asset Value Investors (AVI) has lambasted Third Point Investors (TPOU) for its “appalling corporate governance” as the trust shifts towards reinsurance.
Today (21 May), TPOU, an investment trust owned by billionaire Daniel Loeb's hedge fund Third Point, revealed that it has entered into an all-share deal to acquire Malibu Life Reinsurance SPC. The trust said the proposed purchase seeks to create a "fast-growing reinsurance operating company, targeting mid-teens return on equity by the end of 2027". AVI Japan Opps boasts 15% NAV jump as it seeks Fidelity trust merger As part of the transaction, TPOU will shift its current investment strategy towards a fully capitalised, London-listed reinsurance operating company. Third Point I...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes