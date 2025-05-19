UK set for EU deal after 'breakthrough' -reports

The UK is set to unveil another trade deal, this time with the EU.
Serious trade talks have begun between the two parties and negotiating documents have between exchanged, according to the FT. According to UK government officials, a "breakthrough" was made on Sunday (18 May) night, said the BBC. UK Treasury delivers long-awaited PISCES framework with FCA rules to follow In a statement over the weekend (17 May), Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: "First India, then the United States – in the last two weeks alone that is jobs saved, faster growth and wages rising." He continued: "Tomorrow, we take another step forwards, with yet more benefits for ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes