UK Treasury delivers long-awaited PISCES framework with FCA rules to follow

The UK government has established the Private Intermittent Securities and Capital Exchange System Sandbox (PISCES) today (15 May) to "boost the growth companies of the future" and uphold the country's IPO pipeline.
Stock markets can launch their PISCES platforms soon with shares predicted to be traded from the autumn. AJ Bell adopts Amundi Technology's automated portfolio management system The government confirmed that employees who have share options will be able to exercise them on PICSES for tax advantage purposes. Emma Reynolds, economic secretary to the Treasury, said: "Getting PISCES up and running will support UK growth companies. This will boost our capital markets and help to grow our economy, putting more money in working people's pockets as part of our Plan for Change." Simon Wa...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes