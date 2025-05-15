Around 54% of UK fund groups have reported net sales growth in the first quarter of the year, with the overall figure falling by £1bn “in the face of ongoing volatility”, according to the latest Pridham Report.
Benjamin Reed-Hurwitz, EMEA research leader at ISS Market Intelligence, noted a clear shift towards short-duration fixed-income and money market funds in the first quarter, meaning investors are moving cautiously and preferring a wait-and-see approach given heightened levels of volatility. UK equities bleed £1.2bn in March while North American peers enjoy best month in a year Royal London Asset Management took advantage of demand for short-term fixed income, "helping it achieve record onshore gross sales in Q1" of £3.4bn, the report said. "Investors are not pulling their ...
