Tribe Impact Capital acquires private markets investor Snowball

Tribe Impact Capital has acquired Snowball Impact Management, in a move which expands its footprint into sustainable private markets investing.
As well as its private markets capability, Tribe said Snowball brings with it "a strong cultural alignment". Both are certified B Corps businesses that have "a shared belief in the power of finance as a force for good". Deep Dive: Private markets could be the future of 60/40 portfolios Snowball's acquisition by Tribe will bring scale and diversification to Tribe's impact proposition, as well as give it greater access into the private assets sector. The Snowball team has specialist experience managing private fund investments for impact, risk and return. The Snowball fund, whic...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes