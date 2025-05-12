Markets breathe a sigh of relief at 'tentative' US-China trade agreement

Following meetings over the weekend, the US and China slashed its 'reciprocal' tariffs on one another in what US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described as "substantial progress". The US has agreed to reduce tariffs on China from 145% to 30%, while China has cut their levies on US imports from 125% to 10%. These reduced levels will come into force for 90 days, giving the two sides time to negotiate further. Europe's first active travel ETF launched "Markets have welcomed the tentative US-China trade agreement with open arms," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. ...