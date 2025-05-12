Markets breathe a sigh of relief at 'tentative' US-China trade agreement

Next 90 days set to be 'crucial'

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 3 min read

The trade deal between the US and China is expected to be a positive move for many parties, but experts warn that the situation is still on thin ice.

Following meetings over the weekend, the US and China slashed its 'reciprocal' tariffs on one another in what US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described as "substantial progress". The US has agreed to reduce tariffs on China from 145% to 30%, while China has cut their levies on US imports from 125% to 10%. These reduced levels will come into force for 90 days, giving the two sides time to negotiate further. Europe's first active travel ETF launched "Markets have welcomed the tentative US-China trade agreement with open arms," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

US inflation rises to 2.3% below market expectations

Peel Hunt: 'Difficult to be bullish' as asset managers' earnings set to fall

More on Markets

Market Movers blog: China takes aim at US-UK trade deal – reports
Markets

Market Movers blog: China takes aim at US-UK trade deal – reports

Latest news and analysis

Investment Week
clock 13 May 2025 • 1 min read
FCA seeks closer ties with China on wealth management
Markets

FCA seeks closer ties with China on wealth management

Chair Ashley Alder speaking at a conference

Laura Miller
clock 13 May 2025 • 2 min read
Cobalt Holdings set for $230m fundraise through London Stock Exchange float
Markets

Cobalt Holdings set for $230m fundraise through London Stock Exchange float

Glencore takes 10% stake

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 12 May 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot