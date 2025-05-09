FCA bolsters access to investment research

Following industry feedback, the regulator extended the option for institutional investors to combine payments for research and trading services to pooled funds. The rules should facilitate improved efficiency within UK markets and, in turn, support growth. Investment research is necessary for fund managers to make informed decisions on behalf of investors. BoE interest rate cut predicted to be the first of many According to the FCA: "As a pro-growth regulator, we aim to improve competition in the market, especially for smaller fund managers, and make it easier for firms to buy res...