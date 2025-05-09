FCA bolsters access to investment research

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has finalised rules allowing investment funds a greater level of freedom when paying for investment research.
Following industry feedback, the regulator extended the option for institutional investors to combine payments for research and trading services to pooled funds. The rules should facilitate improved efficiency within UK markets and, in turn, support growth. Investment research is necessary for fund managers to make informed decisions on behalf of investors. BoE interest rate cut predicted to be the first of many According to the FCA: "As a pro-growth regulator, we aim to improve competition in the market, especially for smaller fund managers, and make it easier for firms to buy res...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes