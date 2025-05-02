FCA searching for feedback on cryptoasset trading regulation

In a statement today (2 May), the FCA said it is seeking views on intermediaries, staking, lending and borrowing, as well as decentralised finance, as crypto regulation is expected to boost legitimacy and confidence in the sector. The resulting discussion paper will be published with the aim of developing a "safe, competitive and sustainable cryptoasset sector". FCA on finfluencer financial harm: 'We need people to sit up and take action' David Geale, executive director of payments and digital finance at the FCA, said: "Crypto is a growing industry. Currently largely unregulated, w...