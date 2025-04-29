BP share price tumbles as firm restrategises

While not the lowest share price year-to-date - which was 331.7p on 11 April 2025, according to MarketWatch data - it represents a continued downward trend for the firm, despite today's (29 April) results meeting expectations. While Q1 2025 results have been steady, with $687m and $1.4bn reported in profit and underlying RC profit respectively, net debt increased to $27bn. Underlying RC profit totalled $2.7bn a year earlier. BP profits tank as CEO promises 'new direction' In addition, the firm is undergoing a period of restrategising and resetting. BP chief executive Murray...