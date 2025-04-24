Jupiter suffers £1bn outflows with analysts divided on outlook

At the end of March 2025, the group's assets sat at £44.3bn on the back of £500m in net outflows and £500m lost in the market downturn, according to a trading update today (24 April), although revised figures as of 22 April place AUM at £43bn. Jupiter outflows surge to £10.3bn amid value desk redemptions Retail, wholesale and investment trust funds bore the brunt of the outflows, with £1.5bn of net outflows, as investors shied away from risk assets in the face of the deteriorating economic outlook. Net inflows of £1bn to Jupiter's institutional arm softened the hit, largely thanks to ...