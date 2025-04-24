FCA set to cut red tape for investment firms in effort to streamline regulation

Investment firms are set to undergo a streamlining of the rules about the types of funds that they are required to hold, as the Financial Conduct Authority aims to alleviate unnecessary regulation for asset managers.
The FCA has proposed measures that will strip down the rules on the types of funds that firms must hold to maintain financial stability during periods of stress so that they are able to absorb losses. As the current regulatory capital rules were tailored for banks, "there are large sections which are not relevant to the vast majority of firms", the FCA explained, meaning these rules do not align with the business models of many investment firms. FCA pledges to 'become more efficient and effective' in five-year plan The changes floated by the regulator, which would reduce the volu...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes