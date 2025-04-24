Consumer confidence plunged to an all-time low in April as President Trump's ‘Liberation Day' tariffs caused jitters for investors, but the prospects for retail spending improved slightly ahead of the late Easter break.
According to a British Retail Consortium (BRC) poll conducted by Opinium in early April, consumers' outlook for the economy over the next three months nosedived from -35 in March to -48 in April, with their personal financial situation also deteriorating from -10 in March to -16 in April. While consumer spending on retail rose to +3 in April, up from 0 in March, personal spending overall edged down from +11 in March to +10 in April. Personal saving rose slightly to -4 in April, up from -5 in March. UK consumer confidence steady in March as younger people expect to spend more soon He...
