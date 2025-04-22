Nomura buys Macquarie's US and European asset management business

Nomura has bought Macquarie's European and US asset management arms as part of plans to scale up its investment business outside Japan.
The deal will see Nomura acquire three companies from Macquarie, representing £135bn in retail and institutional assets across equities, fixed income and multi-asset strategies, namely: Macquarie Management Holdings in the US, and Macquarie Investment Management in Luxembourg and Austria. Ex-SVB managing director Douglas Stewart joins Nomura AM as EMEA distribution head Assets under management in Nomura's investment management division will increase from £440bn to £576bn with more than 35% managed on behalf of clients outside Japan. Under the agreement, Nomura will pay £1.35bn in c...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes