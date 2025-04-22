Nomura buys Macquarie's US and European asset management business

The deal will see Nomura acquire three companies from Macquarie, representing £135bn in retail and institutional assets across equities, fixed income and multi-asset strategies, namely: Macquarie Management Holdings in the US, and Macquarie Investment Management in Luxembourg and Austria. Ex-SVB managing director Douglas Stewart joins Nomura AM as EMEA distribution head Assets under management in Nomura's investment management division will increase from £440bn to £576bn with more than 35% managed on behalf of clients outside Japan. Under the agreement, Nomura will pay £1.35bn in c...