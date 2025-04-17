China's GDP grows 5.4% in surprising Q1 move but tariff tennis spooks investment banks

China's economic growth exceeded expectations in the first quarter, as exporters scrambled to fulfil orders ahead of trade tariffs kicking in, but a further deterioration in China-US relations is likely to prove detrimental to China's growth.
China's GDP grew 5.4% in Q1, mirroring the 5.4% growth in the final quarter of 2024, and above the 5.1% forecast by analysts expecting the impending tariffs to put pressure on growth, according to reports. US-tariff landscape shifts with increased levy on China as officials warn Trump of 'havoc' wrecking policies However, with the trade war between the world's two biggest economies having escalated further since US President Donald Trump placed a 10% tariff on goods from China to the US in February, there are widespread concerns tariffs will heavily weigh on China's economy. Tarif...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes