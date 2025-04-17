China's GDP grows 5.4% in surprising Q1 move but tariff tennis spooks investment banks

China's GDP grew 5.4% in Q1, mirroring the 5.4% growth in the final quarter of 2024, and above the 5.1% forecast by analysts expecting the impending tariffs to put pressure on growth, according to reports. US-tariff landscape shifts with increased levy on China as officials warn Trump of 'havoc' wrecking policies However, with the trade war between the world's two biggest economies having escalated further since US President Donald Trump placed a 10% tariff on goods from China to the US in February, there are widespread concerns tariffs will heavily weigh on China's economy. Tarif...