China's GDP grows 5.4% in surprising Q1 move but tariff tennis spooks investment banks

Mirrors Q4 2024's 5.4% growth

Beth Brearley
clock • 2 min read

China's economic growth exceeded expectations in the first quarter, as exporters scrambled to fulfil orders ahead of trade tariffs kicking in, but a further deterioration in China-US relations is likely to prove detrimental to China's growth.

China's GDP grew 5.4% in Q1, mirroring the 5.4% growth in the final quarter of 2024, and above the 5.1% forecast by analysts expecting the impending tariffs to put pressure on growth, according to reports.  US-tariff landscape shifts with increased levy on China as officials warn Trump of 'havoc' wrecking policies However, with the trade war between the world's two biggest economies having escalated further since US President Donald Trump placed a 10% tariff on goods from China to the US in February, there are widespread concerns tariffs will heavily weigh on China's economy. Tarif...

