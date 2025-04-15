Tatton sees AUM up 24% to £21.8bn as chair announces retirement

Tatton Asset Management (Tatton) has seen its total assets under management up 24% for the year ended 31 March 2025.
In a trading update today (15 April), the group further confirmed that Tatton non-executive chair Roger Cornick is expected to retire at the end of July 2025. The group saw net inflows of £3.7bn for the year, representing 22.3% of opening AUM. Total AUM was £21.8bn as of 31 March 2025, up from £17.6bn the previous year. As of April 2025, total AUM was £21.1bn. Record inflows at Tatton drive AUM to £20bn Organic net inflows were a record £3.7bn (2024: £2.3bn), the group stated in the trading update shared this morning. Average monthly net inflows were £307m, with "strong momentum...
