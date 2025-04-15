US Atlas seals De La Rue takeover deal for £263m

UK-based banknote manufacturer De La Rue has accepted an all-cash offer offer from US investment group Atlas, after months of speculation.
According to a stock exchange notice today (15 April), Atlas's 130p a share cash offer represents a premium of 19% to the De La Rue's closing price on December 11 - the day before the offers for the firm began to arrive - and values the company's entire issued, and to be issued ordinary share capital at around £263m
