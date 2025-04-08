FCA annual funding requirement to rise 2.5%

£793.5m for 2025/26

Isabel Baxter
clock • 2 min read

The FCA said its annual funding requirement (AFR) for 2025/26 is £783.5m, an overall 2.5% increase on last year.

As a result of this, the regulator is proposing to increase minimum and flat rate fees, as well as application fees, by 2.5%, in line with the increase in its AFR and the baseline cost of its ongoing regulatory activities. The FCA said it raised fees for "exceptional projects" – such as the advice/guidance boundary review - to "extend our regulatory remit and implement government initiatives and legislation". FCA and Treasury eye alternatives sector reform to help managers 'operate more efficiently' "This helps us promote innovation and competition through our regulatory work," the...

Trustpilot