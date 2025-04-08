FCA annual funding requirement to rise 2.5%

The FCA said its annual funding requirement (AFR) for 2025/26 is £783.5m, an overall 2.5% increase on last year.
As a result of this, the regulator is proposing to increase minimum and flat rate fees, as well as application fees, by 2.5%, in line with the increase in its AFR and the baseline cost of its ongoing regulatory activities. The FCA said it raised fees for "exceptional projects" – such as the advice/guidance boundary review - to "extend our regulatory remit and implement government initiatives and legislation". FCA and Treasury eye alternatives sector reform to help managers 'operate more efficiently' "This helps us promote innovation and competition through our regulatory work," the...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes