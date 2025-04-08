ONS urged to improve quality of survey data amid 'widespread concern'

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has been ordered to improve the quality of its survey data, especially its Labour Force Survey (LFS), after key interest groups have “expressed widespread concern” about the office’s ability to gather information.
In the Office for Statistics Regulation's (OSR) Systemic Review of ONS Economic Statistics report, it said that while the ONS has "achieved improvements in the performance of the LFS in 2025", overall "it is clear that [stakeholders] remain concerned about the quality of survey data". The statistics regulator added that it considers there to be "a growing risk" to the "quality and representativeness" of the ONS' surveys. Cost of Labour Force Survey revamp nearly doubles in a year to £40.4m A systemic review of economic statistics produced by the ONS was first launched by the OSR ...
