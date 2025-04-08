ONS urged to improve quality of survey data amid 'widespread concern'

Concern about LFS reliability

Linus Uhlig
clock • 3 min read

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has been ordered to improve the quality of its survey data, especially its Labour Force Survey (LFS), after key interest groups have “expressed widespread concern” about the office’s ability to gather information.

In the Office for Statistics Regulation's (OSR) Systemic Review of ONS Economic Statistics report, it said that while the ONS has "achieved improvements in the performance of the LFS in 2025", overall "it is clear that [stakeholders] remain concerned about the quality of survey data".  The statistics regulator added that it considers there to be "a growing risk" to the "quality and representativeness" of the ONS' surveys.  Cost of Labour Force Survey revamp nearly doubles in a year to £40.4m A systemic review of economic statistics produced by the ONS was first launched by the OSR ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

BlackRock's macro credit team warns widespread tariffs could hit corporate credit

AIC launches government petition to overhaul investor voting rights legislation

More on Economics

ONS urged to improve quality of survey data amid 'widespread concern'
Economics

ONS urged to improve quality of survey data amid 'widespread concern'

Concern about LFS reliability

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 08 April 2025 • 3 min read
China vows to hit back after Trump threatens additional 50% tariffs on Chinese goods
Economics

China vows to hit back after Trump threatens additional 50% tariffs on Chinese goods

‘Fight till the end’

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 08 April 2025 • 2 min read
US 'in danger of throwing away 50 years of economic advantage'
Economics

US 'in danger of throwing away 50 years of economic advantage'

Europe and Asia uniting

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 03 April 2025 • 4 min read
Trustpilot