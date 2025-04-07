AIC launches government petition to overhaul investor voting rights legislation

Following issues from Saba saga

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

In a call for investment platforms and other nominees to be compelled to share company information and voting rights with investors, the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) has launched a government petition to change company law.

Through its ‘My share, my vote' campaign, the AIC's petition, launched today (7 April), aims to allow investors and their advisers to vote their shares without obstacles or additional charges.  Under the current Companies Act, nominees, such as investment platforms, may pass on company information and voting rights.  AIC launches campaign to improve voting practices among investment platforms and providers "We believe that is not good enough. These rights must be passed on and the law should be changed accordingly," said Richard Stone, chief executive of the AIC.  As part of its...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

ONS urged to improve quality of survey data amid 'widespread concern'

BlackRock's macro credit team warns widespread tariffs could hit corporate credit

More on Industry

CFO turnover reaches highest level in six years due to 'fierce' market pressure
Industry

CFO turnover reaches highest level in six years due to 'fierce' market pressure

Private equity lures CFOs away

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 31 March 2025 • 3 min read
Enter now for IW Sustainable Investment Awards 2025
Industry

Enter now for IW Sustainable Investment Awards 2025

Closing date for entries is 9 May

Katrina Lloyd
Katrina Lloyd
clock 25 March 2025 • 3 min read
Advisers and retail investors warned on Aviva £450m preference share cancellation impact
Industry

Advisers and retail investors warned on Aviva £450m preference share cancellation impact

Follows institutional investor vote that saw none vote against

Jen Frost
Jen Frost
clock 21 March 2025 • 9 min read
Trustpilot