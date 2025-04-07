AIC launches government petition to overhaul investor voting rights legislation

Through its ‘My share, my vote' campaign, the AIC's petition, launched today (7 April), aims to allow investors and their advisers to vote their shares without obstacles or additional charges. Under the current Companies Act, nominees, such as investment platforms, may pass on company information and voting rights. AIC launches campaign to improve voting practices among investment platforms and providers "We believe that is not good enough. These rights must be passed on and the law should be changed accordingly," said Richard Stone, chief executive of the AIC. As part of its...