Allspring GI names Kate Burke CEO as Joe Sullivan steps down

Sullivan to continue as executive chair

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

Allspring Global Investments has promoted Kate Burke to chief executive.

She joined the asset manager as president in 2023. Burke will take on the top job from 1 July 2025, succeeding current CEO Joe Sullivan, who will remain in his role as executive chair going forward. She has more than two decades of asset management experience and, prior to joining Allspring GI, Burke served as chief operating and financial officer of AllianceBernstein, where she oversaw corporate functions, including strategy, global technology ad operations, quantitative research and data science, human capital and administrative services, legal and compliance, and finance. Allian...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

AllianceBernstein secures two SDR labels on deadline day

CEO Euan Munro and co-CIO Mitesh Sheth to leave Newton IM

More on People moves

Allspring GI names Kate Burke CEO as Joe Sullivan steps down
People moves

Allspring GI names Kate Burke CEO as Joe Sullivan steps down

Sullivan to continue as executive chair

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 03 April 2025 • 2 min read
CEO Euan Munro and co-CIO Mitesh Sheth to leave Newton IM
People moves

CEO Euan Munro and co-CIO Mitesh Sheth to leave Newton IM

John Porter becomes sole CIO

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 01 April 2025 • 2 min read
Liontrust hires former GAM Investment's Phil Rosenberg as distribution head for the Middle East and Asia
People moves

Liontrust hires former GAM Investment's Phil Rosenberg as distribution head for the Middle East and Asia

'Key step in our international expansion'

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 01 April 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot