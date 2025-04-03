Allspring GI names Kate Burke CEO as Joe Sullivan steps down

She joined the asset manager as president in 2023. Burke will take on the top job from 1 July 2025, succeeding current CEO Joe Sullivan, who will remain in his role as executive chair going forward. She has more than two decades of asset management experience and, prior to joining Allspring GI, Burke served as chief operating and financial officer of AllianceBernstein, where she oversaw corporate functions, including strategy, global technology ad operations, quantitative research and data science, human capital and administrative services, legal and compliance, and finance. Allian...