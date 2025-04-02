AllianceBernstein secures two SDR labels on deadline day

Focus labels dominating market

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 3 min read

AllianceBernstein (AB) will adopt the regulator's 'Sustainability Focus' label under the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) on two of its equity funds at the eleventh hour.

Today (2 April) marks the extended deadline for the naming and marketing rules for company's to get their sustainable branding in check. The original cut off point was 2 December 2024, but the Financial Conduct Authority added a four month grace period following industry feedback about the lengthy application process. FCA's Sacha Sadan: SDR has 'raised the bar' and 'we recognise it is not easy' Regarding AB's new labels, these will be applied to the SVS AllianceBernstein Sustainable Global Equity and SVS AllianceBernstein Sustainable US Equity funds, effective immediately. Inves...

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

Trustpilot