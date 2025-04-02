Economists lambast Reeves for 'loose fiscal rules' following restoration of 'miniscule headroom'

Prominent economists have told members of parliament that Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ restored headroom of £9.9bn will fail to remedy widespread economic uncertainty within markets and across the UK.
Speaking at a Treasury Committee hearing on Tuesday (1 April), director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies Paul Johnson said Reeves' near £10bn buffer "is not enough for confidence that [the UK] will not need adjustments over the next few fiscal events". During her Spring Statement last week (26 March), Reeves informed fellow MPs that she had made the necessary changes to restore the government's fiscal headroom – the amount of leeway the government has within its self-imposed fiscal rules to increase spending or cut taxes – to £9.9bn. Friday Briefing: The UK economy may be more fr...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes