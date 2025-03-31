Rathbones adopts 'Sustainability Focus' label on two funds

Rathbones Asset Management (RAM) has adopted the ‘Sustainability Focus’ label under the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) for two of its strategies, the Rathbone Greenbank Global Sustainability and the Rathbone Greenbank Global Sustainable Bond funds.
Set to take effect from 2 April, the changes will come in tandem with a more detailed sustainability objective for the two strategies, according to RAM. Updates to the investment policy and approach "will also take place", the firm said, while all legal and administration costs related to the changes will be covered by RAM. Deep Dive: SDR is having a 'positive impact' but focus should not be on labels alone "RAM has long adhered to a research-led, bottom-up investment philosophy, focusing on qualitative factors that we believe are critical to identifying sustainable, long-term valu...
