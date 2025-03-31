CFO turnover reaches highest level in six years due to 'fierce' market pressure

Chief financial officers (CFOs) at some of the US and UK’s largest companies are leaving at the fastest rate in six years, as more complex demands of the role and increasingly attractive future career prospects drive higher levels of turnover.
According to Russell Reynolds Associates' (RRA) annual Global CFO Turnover Index report, the average CFO tenure reduced to 5.8 years down from 6.2 years during 2023. Friday Briefing: What it takes for a CFO to step-up as CEO The spike in the US matched previous levels set in 2021 during the pandemic and the report attributed the US and UK exodus to a swathe of factors, including notably high rates of CFO retirement or transition to a board position. According to RRA's research, the average age to transition to a board position reached its lowest point in six years at 56.6 years o...
