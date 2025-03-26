Spring Statement 25: Government looking at options to tackle Cash ISA 'hoarding' concerns

The government is investigating ISA reform options to tackle what has been described as Cash ISA “hoarding” which results in savers missing out on potentially higher returns from Stocks and Shares ISAs.
Treasury documents released after the Spring Statement today (26 March) said the government wanted to "strike the right balance" between cash and equities to earn "better returns for savers, boost the culture of retail investment and support the growth mission" in its ISA system reforms. The practice has been called Cash ISA "hoarding" by provider AJ Bell. The firm has long called for ISA reform and simplification. The Treasury document added that alongside this, the government is working closely with the Financial Conduct Authority to deliver a system of "targeted support" to give pe...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes