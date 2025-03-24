Deutsche Bank Research questions length of European equities rally

According to Deutsche Bank Research's Cross Asset Outlook report, "history would suggest to close our overweight" into European equities. Lansdowne Partners' Jonathon Regis: Opportunities in Europe amid a new world order "The longest that European equities managed to outperform and move up while US equities were down was 102 days in 2000," the report stated. "The current rally has taken a breather over the past days and peaked last Tuesday (after 103 days)." Deutsche Bank Research analysts further said they expect "a softening in tone in US politics to be a key upside risk for glob...