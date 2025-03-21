Natixis IM CEO: A lot of active management is 'index management'

One the one side, several passive strategies have been seeking to add an active component, as seen with the recent rise in popularity of active ETFs, while active players eye opportunities in the passive space due to the great surge in demand, especially from the retail segment. A passive decade: Only 35% of active funds outperform tracker alternative over ten years But Philippe Setbon, CEO of Natixis Investment Managers, warned active managers on the way they approach this investment style. Speaking at the Natixis Thought Leadership Summit in Paris on Thursday (20 March), attended...