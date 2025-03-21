Natixis IM CEO: A lot of active management is 'index management'

As the industry doubles down on the benefits of active management and the alpha it can provide, the debate between active versus passive and the pressure on fees has never been more prominent.
One the one side, several passive strategies have been seeking to add an active component, as seen with the recent rise in popularity of active ETFs, while active players eye opportunities in the passive space due to the great surge in demand, especially from the retail segment. A passive decade: Only 35% of active funds outperform tracker alternative over ten years But Philippe Setbon, CEO of Natixis Investment Managers, warned active managers on the way they approach this investment style. Speaking at the Natixis Thought Leadership Summit in Paris on Thursday (20 March), attended...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes