UK labour market stagnates and shows 'no signs of breaking'

The UK labour market remained static in January, alleviating fears in some quarters that job losses could be ramping up.
The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) released today (20 March) show payrolled employees increased by 9,000 (0%) between December 2024 and January 2025 and rose by 44,000 (0.1%) between January 2024 and January 2025. Annual wage growth excluding bonuses continued to climb, with estimates of 5.9% between November 2024 and January 2025. Bank of England rate setter Ramsden warns of 'concerning developments' in UK labour market Meanwhile the UK unemployment rate was estimated to be 4.4% between November 2024 to January 2025, in line with the figures for Q4 2...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes