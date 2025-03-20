UK labour market stagnates and shows 'no signs of breaking'

The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) released today (20 March) show payrolled employees increased by 9,000 (0%) between December 2024 and January 2025 and rose by 44,000 (0.1%) between January 2024 and January 2025. Annual wage growth excluding bonuses continued to climb, with estimates of 5.9% between November 2024 and January 2025. Bank of England rate setter Ramsden warns of 'concerning developments' in UK labour market Meanwhile the UK unemployment rate was estimated to be 4.4% between November 2024 to January 2025, in line with the figures for Q4 2...