AIC and IA join industry chorus flagging major concerns with FCA's CCI consultation

The lead representative trade bodies for both the open and closed-ended sides of the investment industry have individually submitted their critical feedback of the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) Consumer Composite Investments (CCI) proposals.
On deadline day (20 March), both sides have called for greater clarity of the FCA's plans to overhaul rules concerning Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products (PRIIPs). PIMFA adds to CCI pile-on calling proposal 'overly complex and prescriptive' The Association of Investment Companies (AIC) – which represents the investment trust side – reiterated its longstanding position that the CCI proposal, as it stands, is unsuitable for its members. AIC chief executive Richard Stone has called for investment companies to be excluded from the new retail disclosure regime, or a...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes