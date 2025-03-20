AIC and IA join industry chorus flagging major concerns with FCA's CCI consultation

On deadline day (20 March), both sides have called for greater clarity of the FCA's plans to overhaul rules concerning Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products (PRIIPs). PIMFA adds to CCI pile-on calling proposal 'overly complex and prescriptive' The Association of Investment Companies (AIC) – which represents the investment trust side – reiterated its longstanding position that the CCI proposal, as it stands, is unsuitable for its members. AIC chief executive Richard Stone has called for investment companies to be excluded from the new retail disclosure regime, or a...