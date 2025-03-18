House of Lords' campaign group submits damming industry review of FCA's CCI framework ahead of deadline

The Financial Conduct Authority's proposed back in December 2024 to replace the EU-inherited Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products (PRIIPs) Regulation and the Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS) disclosure requirements with its own system which it hoped would crucially solve the ‘double count' issue plaguing investment trusts. FCA acknowledges investment trust platform clash and proposes changes in call for wider CCI input Its Consumer Composite Investment (CCI) regime was pitched as a "more flexible, outcome-focused approach" go...