Harmony Energy Income agrees to £190.8m takeover offer from Foresight

The board of Harmony Energy Income trust (HEIT) has agreed to Foresight’s financial terms of a potential acquisition worth £190.8m.
In a stock exchange notice today (17 March), HEIT's board said the current proposal, which values the company at 84p per share and represents a 29% premium to the closing share price of 65.2p on 14 March 2025, "delivers a superior outcome" for the trust's shareholders. "As a result, the HEIT board has indicated to Foresight that, should a firm offer be made on the financial terms set out above, it would be minded to recommend such an offer to HEIT shareholders, subject to the agreement of the other terms of the offer," the company said. Care REIT agrees to £448m cash acquisition by C...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes