Harmony Energy Income agrees to £190.8m takeover offer from Foresight

In a stock exchange notice today (17 March), HEIT's board said the current proposal, which values the company at 84p per share and represents a 29% premium to the closing share price of 65.2p on 14 March 2025, "delivers a superior outcome" for the trust's shareholders. "As a result, the HEIT board has indicated to Foresight that, should a firm offer be made on the financial terms set out above, it would be minded to recommend such an offer to HEIT shareholders, subject to the agreement of the other terms of the offer," the company said. Care REIT agrees to £448m cash acquisition by C...