WisdomTree launches European defence ETF amid heightened calls for higher military spending

The WisdomTree Europe Defence UCITS ETF (WDEF) seeks to track the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Europe Defence UCITS index before fees and expenses are taken into account. The companies listed on WisdomTree's proprietary index include manufacturers of civil defence equipment, parts or products, defence electronics and space defence equipment. How the Russia-Ukraine war has reshaped the defence and energy sectors in Europe In addition to WDEF's launch, the firm has also unveiled the WisdomTree Uranium and Nuclear Energy UCITS ETF (NCLR), which tracks the WisdomTree U...