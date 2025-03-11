Care REIT agrees to £448m cash acquisition by CareTrust

Care REIT's (CRT) directors have accepted the terms of a cash acquisition put forward by CareTrust REIT, deeming the offer “fair and reasonable”.
In a stock exchange notice today (11 March), the boards of the two trusts said they agreed to the terms of a recommended cash acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of CRT by CareTrust's wholly owned subsidiary, Bidco. The offer values Care REIT at around £448m and represents a premium of approximately 32.8% to CRT's closing price on 10 March 2025. Investment trusts see record number of mergers and buybacks as industry locked in deep discounts According to the notice, CRT shareholders will be entitled to receive 108p in cash for each CRT share...
