aberdeen seeks to merge two MyFolio fund ranges

EGM on 23 May

Sorin Dojan
clock • 2 min read

aberdeen Investments is looking to merge two of its ranges - MyFolio Market and MyFolio index - Investment Week can reveal.

The move comes as both ranges share similarities including universe, asset allocations and risk targets. According to aberdeen, the MyFolio index range offers lower fees in its primary share class, which are between 5% and 20% less than those of the MyFolio Market fund range. abrdn swings back to profitability as it undergoes name change If the merger takes place, investors in the MyFolio Market range could pay between 5% and 20% less in fees compared to the current ongoing charges figure when it comes to its primary share class. MyFolio index has recorded better performanc...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

WisdomTree launches European defence ETF amid heightened calls for higher military spending

Care REIT agrees to £448m cash acquisition by CareTrust

More on Funds

aberdeen seeks to merge two MyFolio fund ranges
Funds

aberdeen seeks to merge two MyFolio fund ranges

EGM on 23 May

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 11 March 2025 • 2 min read
Pair of Ruffer strategies to retain Square Mile ratings after manager departure
Funds

Pair of Ruffer strategies to retain Square Mile ratings after manager departure

Duncan MacInnes leaves

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 10 March 2025 • 2 min read
M&G private credit LTAF receives regulatory approval
Funds

M&G private credit LTAF receives regulatory approval

To target UK DC market

Martin Richmond
Martin Richmond
clock 10 March 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot