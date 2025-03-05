Calastone: Tokenisation could save fund managers $135bn

Asset managers could save more than $135bn in costs by using tokenisation technology, according to research by Calastone, marking an estimated improvement of 30%.
Tokenisation is the process of transforming asset ownership into digital tokens on a blockchain. Tokenised funds can facilitate near-instant transactions, which can reduce costs and increase transparency. Tokenisation faces cyber and regulatory risks despite 'many benefits' for implementation The research, Decoding the Economics of Tokenisation: Transforming Cost Dynamics in Asset Management, analysed fund operating costs at 26 global asset managers. These included front office trade execution, back office fund accounting and reconciliations, as well as how tokenisation could remov...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes