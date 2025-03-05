Calastone: Tokenisation could save fund managers $135bn

Tokenisation is the process of transforming asset ownership into digital tokens on a blockchain. Tokenised funds can facilitate near-instant transactions, which can reduce costs and increase transparency. Tokenisation faces cyber and regulatory risks despite 'many benefits' for implementation The research, Decoding the Economics of Tokenisation: Transforming Cost Dynamics in Asset Management, analysed fund operating costs at 26 global asset managers. These included front office trade execution, back office fund accounting and reconciliations, as well as how tokenisation could remov...