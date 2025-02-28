BlackRock American Income eyes investment objective and fee structure overhaul

In a stock exchange notice today (28 February), the board said it aims to adopt a systematic active equity strategy at its next general meeting, scheduled for 16 April. On the same day, shareholders will be asked to vote on the continuation of the trust as well. BlackRock leverages ELTIF 2.0 framework to increase private markets access for European clients The revamp of its investment objective and policy, subject to the continuation of the vehicle, will comprise combining big data, artificial intelligence and human expertise in a bid to "unlock new ways to seek consistent portfoli...