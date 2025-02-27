Aviva AUM rises 17% as assets on adviser platform hit £50bn in 2024

Operating profit at £129m

Isabel Baxter
clock • 2 min read

Aviva saw its assets on its adviser platform reach £50bn and net flows increase by 104% to £4.3bn, its financial results for 2024 show.

Assets under management (AUM) overseen by its wealth business also grew by 17% to £198bn in 2024. Operating profit stood at £129m, according to the full year results released today (27 February). Aviva posted wealth net flows of £10.3bn up 23% from £8.3bn in 2023. The provider said this was driven by strong growth in its platform partly offset by workplace, which saw a short-term increase in outflows in the lead up to the Budget. Aviva Investors strengthens leadership team with head of fixed income research hire Its insurance, wealth and retirement (IWR) sales were up 22% to £45.5b...

