Aviva AUM rises 17% as assets on adviser platform hit £50bn in 2024

Aviva saw its assets on its adviser platform reach £50bn and net flows increase by 104% to £4.3bn, its financial results for 2024 show.
Assets under management (AUM) overseen by its wealth business also grew by 17% to £198bn in 2024. Operating profit stood at £129m, according to the full year results released today (27 February). Aviva posted wealth net flows of £10.3bn up 23% from £8.3bn in 2023. The provider said this was driven by strong growth in its platform partly offset by workplace, which saw a short-term increase in outflows in the lead up to the Budget. Aviva Investors strengthens leadership team with head of fixed income research hire Its insurance, wealth and retirement (IWR) sales were up 22% to £45.5b...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes